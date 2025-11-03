Reimagining Heritage: Decoding Magari studio's design language

When you step into the restored 97-year-old ancestral bungalow, Papali House, on Chittoor Road in Kochi, the first thing that strikes you is the generous natural light that fills it. This is home to Magari’s newest boutique store, spread across 9,000 sq ft, in the port town. Within this space, you can see furniture series such as the Aayutha, inspired by the geometric forms found in the Tamil script, or the whimsical Gola armchairs, whose tubular contours are inspired by Play-Doh. The bespoke furniture brand, which has outposts in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, is bringing its distinct aesthetic to Kochi. “This city has an incredibly rich architectural landscape—one that is consciously cared for," shares Amitha Madan, founding partner and principal designer, Magari. “There’s a strong sentiment of preservation here. That’s also how we design a piece or retell its story. In that way, Kochi was a natural progression for us."