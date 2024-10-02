A farewell to Maggie Smith, Grande Dame of disdain

But to reduce Dame Maggie Smith’s career to mere sharp-tongued jabs would be an injustice. Her remarkable body of work spans decades and genres, and her range was as vast as her wit. She could be heartbreaking in one scene, merciless in another, and thoroughly hilarious throughout. Her role as Professor Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter series is perhaps her most widely recognised modern work, beloved by generations of fans. As McGonagall, Smith was formidable, severe, and yet deeply empathetic. There was no doubt that her portrayal of the strict but caring professor was the moral heart of Hogwarts, a counterbalance to the darkness surrounding Harry Potter. Despite the fantastical setting, Smith grounded her performance in authenticity, portraying McGonagall as both human and heroic—a perfect mentor for a school where magic was real, but integrity mattered more.