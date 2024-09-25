‘Mahanagar’, Satyajit Ray's feminist masterpiece
Summary‘Mahanagar’ is an indictment of Calcutta itself, of a 1950s megapolis on the verge of turning into a machine
Arati Mazumdar has just received her first salary. She breathlessly enters the ladies room — the sole bastion of uninterrupted womanhood in the office of a company making products for housewives — and takes the money out of the envelope bearing her name, holding the crisp banknotes in the manner of a rummy-player fanning a winning hand. Unobserved and thrilled, Arati surreptitiously brings the cash to her lips. The heroine of Satyajit Ray’s Mahanagar is literally seduced by capitalism.