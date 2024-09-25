‘Mahanagar’, Satyajit Ray's feminist masterpiece

The Mazumdars are a modest Calcutta family. Arati’s husband Subrata works in a bank, but — having to support a family of six — can’t buy a new pair of spectacles for his father, a retired schoolmaster. Even tea, the most Bengali of household staples, must be borrowed from a neighbour. It is here that Arati feels guilty and considers joining the workforce. Subrata sarcastically says “A woman’s place is in the home" and “I’m very conservative, like my father," but backs her efforts completely, with a degree of bemusement. When Arati is embarrassed about wearing ragged slippers to office, he asks her for a list of “fashionable" items he can buyfor her by taking an advance on his salary.