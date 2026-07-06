Mahesh Kale is bringing the timeless verses of ‘abhangs’ to the global stage

How did your childhood lay the foundation for your passion for ‘abhangs'?

I lived in Pune till my early 20s after which I went to the US for higher studies. The city was then regarded as the cultural capital of Maharashtra. Pandit Jasraj used to say, "Jisko Pune ne suna, usko poora vishwa sunega (The one whom Pune has heard, the whole world will hear)”. In my house, abhangs and bhajans were sung and heard on a daily basis. My elder brother used to play the tabla and my mother was a classically trained singer. My father, although not trained, had a great ear for Hindustani classical music. He could identify ragas within 10 seconds of listening to a bandish. As a child, I learnt hundreds of abhangs from him. When I entered college, I was learning classical music. I also started listening to film songs and music by Michael Jackson, Elton John and Mariah Carey. There was a seamless coming together of the traditional and the contemporary. My parents and guru never curbed my curiosity. And that’s why I find myself at ease performing at a jazz concert or a project such as Infusion, while also being able to sing khayal for more than an hour.