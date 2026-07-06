Mahesh Kale is bringing the timeless verses of ‘abhangs’ to the global stage

Abhilasha Ojha is an independent writer based in New Delhi. She reports on art, culture, F&B, travelRead more

, and hospitality sectors. She comes with 20 years of work experience as a journalist having worked with Indian Express, Hindustan Times, Business Standard, Mint. She was production editor with a prestigious art gallery with presence in New Delhi, Mumbai, and New York. She wrote a chapter in the book 'Sarpanch Sahib: Changing The Face Of India', published by HarperCollins. As part of a content-sharing partnership between Business Standard, New Delhi, and Financial Times, London, she was invited to Financial Times, London, for a month to work and train in the financial daily's newsroom. Training in Hindustani classical music, Abhilasha continues to strike a balance between her writing and musical performances.

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