‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ review: Partition film is heartfelt but unadventurous

Though we’re shown little of Ishar’s life after he comes to India and becomes a successful businessman, we can see that the violent sundering from his homeland breaks him in fundamental ways. His expulsion brings with it lifelong feelings of resentment (which he takes out on his family) and guilt, and only Nirvair is willing to chisel past these to reach the sad core. The film’s final stretch is a race against time to reunite Ishar with some of his memories. It reminded me of a simpler but more moving passage in Bharat (2019), where people on both sides of the border share stories on TV in a bid to be reunited with old friends and family.