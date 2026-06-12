‘Main Vaapas Aaunga’ review: Partition film is heartfelt but unadventurous

Six months later, we’re back in Sargodha. Main Vaapas Aaunga journeys to the same Pakistani city Dharmendra visits in Ikkis. Both journeys represent the last wish of a man at the end of his life; both are weighed down by history but lifted by the idea of shared humanity. It’s quite a coincidence that Sriram Raghavan and Imtiaz Ali zeroed in on the same place for a similar purpose—but then Ali’s cinema has always been powered by blind chance. Even as this film rises to a crescendo, Nirvair (Diljit Dosanjh) pauses to tell a doubter, “So what if it’s a coincidence? Coincidences happen in life.”