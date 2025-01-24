How to talk to kids about the Constitution

For the winter holiday homework, my daughter’s class was asked to study the Preamble and find out more about fundamental rights, duties and the drafting of the Constitution. They did not just have to learn about the text but also respond to the artwork on the borders as well. This culminated in an activity to create their own preamble as a class, complete with embellishments. The activity sounds simple enough, doesn’t it? But nothing could be further from that. As an adult, you are aware of what an amendment means, or the significance that the words “sovereign", “democratic", “secular" and “republic" hold for us. But how do you make them accessible to children? Even in the era of AI-generated summaries, ready explainers and YouTube videos, some concepts are hard to simplify. How do you break a document so vast and complex down in a way that relates to their everyday lives?

Books, as always, rise to the occasion, and help you hold on to the myth of the parent as a one-stop-authority on all subjects for just a little longer. In this case, Subhadra Sen Gupta’s The Constitution of India for Children, with illustrations by Tapas Guha, became my greatest ally. The book starts with some interesting facts to draw the kids in—that the Indian Constitution is the longest such written document in the world with 448 articles in 22 parts, 12 schedules and 146,385 words in the English version.

While making the subject of the Constitution engaging for children, the book doesn’t dumb down concepts such as caste and untouchability. Children are taken on a journey from the struggle for independence to the nation coming into its own as a republic. It delves into the process of drafting the Constitution and the extraordinary people behind it. “It is also about the quiet voices like Durgabai Deshmukh, who fought for the rights of women and Jaipal Singh, who spoke for the tribal people. Also the backroom boys like B.N. Rau, an expert on constitutions and Drafting Officer S.N. Mukherjee, who did the actual work of research and drafting," writes Sen Gupta.

Also read: The women architects of India’s Constitution

View Full Image While making the subject of the Constitution engaging for children, the book doesn’t dumb down concepts such as caste

As we started to read the book, my daughter and her friends started to make associations automatically with their lives. They were amazed how so many people from different parts of the political arena came together as a team to work on this significant document, and overcame obstacles. “We can’t even agree on a single approach to a science project," they laughed. Some of my favourite parts are related to Sen Gupta’s thoughts on the power of a simple statement such as “We the People", and the way she dwells on the rights of children to education, to health, and more. There are some inspiring stories such as of the 15 women members of the Constituent Assembly, including Ammu Swaminathan, Durgabai Deshmukh, Kamla Chaudhry, Amrit Kaur and Dakshayani Velayudhan, who was the only Dalit woman member of the Constituent Assembly.

Another book in a similar vein is We the Children of India: The Preamble to our Constitution, illustrated by Bindia Thapar and written by the late Leila Seth, who was the first woman judge of the Delhi high court and the first woman chief justice of an Indian state. In the book, each word in the Preamble is explained succinctly and accompanied by a vibrant illustration. Children are taken through the process in which laws are passed, what takes place in the two houses of Parliament, and the difference between various forms of government, be it a monarchy or a democracy.

We ended up creating a spin-the-needle game based on the book. Like us, you could create one layer based on time periods, say 1960s-1970s, 1990s-2000, add another featuring a set of countries and a third one on different styles of governance. Now spin the needle, and based on the intersection, find out which country had which form of governance within a certain decade and what their constitution is like. This would also help you create a bridge between India and the world.

For kids aged below 8, there is Menaka Raman’s I Know my Rights, published by Pratham Books and accessible on Story Weaver, which offers a simple sing-song introduction to children’s rights, including the right not to work, the right to go to school, to be kept safe and the right to read. “Boy or girl... We all have the right to be born. We all have the right to play. We all have the right to be friends with any other child," she writes. Reading all these books makes children curious about the life and times of B.R. Ambedkar, known as the architect of the Constitution.

Also read: Weekend food plan: Eat your heart out on Republic Day

View Full Image In the book, each word in the preamble is explained succinctly and accompanied by a vibrant illustration.

Sowmya Rajendran’s The Boy who asked Why sheds light on how he became such a powerful voice in the anti-caste movement. “As a child, Bhim knew the world he lived in was like a ladder. Different groups of people made the different steps of the ladder. Bhim knew that he belonged to the lowest step," she writes. This inspiring title shows how some of the most powerful ideas start with the simple question of “why". Ambedkar, from childhood, asked why teachers would not touch his slate, why he could not drink out of the water pot in school, and why, in spite of being so well educated, he still had to face the same unjust treatment on his return to India from the US. “And so the boy who was forced to sit in a corner of his classroom, picked up his pen to change the lives of millions in his country," writes Rajendran.

Another book that looks at this topic from a slightly different lens is Devika Cariapa’s A Children’s History of India in 100 Objects. It takes a broad historical sweep, and examines objects significant to India’s history, ranging from Stone Age tools to murals at the Ajanta Caves. It delves into the history of specific objects integral to India’s evolution from a colony to a democracy, such as the first Tiranga, unfurled at the International Socialist Conference in Stuttgart on 22 August 1907 by Bhikaji Cama. While it looked different from our current flag, it was a significant moment, marking the first time that the Indian tricolour was unfurled abroad.

Besides describing the first calligraphed and painted parchment manuscript of the Constitution, Cariapa also lists the various objects that characterise the Indian republic, the most significant of these being elections and adult suffrage. The book gets into the history of the tamper-proof steel ballot boxes manufactured by Godrej and Boyce in Mumbai for the first elections in the newly-independent nation. You can create a connection between that moment in 1951 to the present day when elections have been taking place in different states, with one coming up in Delhi. To get into further into the election process, there is Elections in India, put together by the team at RobinAge, an award-winning weekly newspaper for children aged 4-16. It looks at why this process is integral to the world’s largest democracy, traces the evolution of elections in India and the new methods of casting votes.

Books such as The Constitution of India for Children and We, the Children of India drive home the point that the Constitution is not a fixture of history, rather it is an ever-evolving social document. It reminds us as well as our children that there is so much to be done to fulfil the promises that it made in ensuring right to food, health, and education for every child.

Also read: Raising Financially Savvy Kids: The Essential Guide for Parents