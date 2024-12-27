Lounge
Pains and gains: The year in south Indian cinema
Aditya Shrikrishna 7 min read 27 Dec 2024, 04:00 PM IST
SummaryBig-budget films from the south often disappointed in 2024. But there was progress on other fronts, with film-makers looking for new settings and embracing mid-budget titles
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The films of south India are now on a pedestal. Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and to a lesser extent Kannada cinema have usurped the homogeneity of Hindi cinema in popular culture. There is a crisis of confidence—not stories or storytellers—in Hindi cinema, but it is dictated by box-office numbers and the industry’s set ways.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less