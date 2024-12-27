Pains and gains: The year in south Indian cinema

It is the mid-budget films that propped up Tamil cinema—the kinds of films that were routine between 2010-2020, mostly by debut directors or filmmakers who were finding their voice. Prabhu Ram Vyas made his feature debut with Lover, starring Manikandan and Sri Gouri Priya. The film, about an obsessive, emotionally stunted man and a woman who grows out of a relationship and falls out of love, was a daring, mature attempt. C. Prem Kumar returned with Meiyazhagan six years after his debut, 96. We rarely see films like Meiyazhagan in Tamil cinema. Two men riffing off each other instead of brawling. Two men talking about love, people, politics, history, the land, water and air around them. Grown men crying about missing one another. Grown men crying for people they don’t know. Grown men crying for not being better than the other. A rare gem of a film, notwithstanding the makers splicing 20 minutes of some of its best parts after the first couple of days of its release.