How capitalism destroyed a generation of Indians

Rat Race demonstrates this principle through several female characters. Chief among them is Pawan’s girlfriend Stella, to whom he gets engaged at warp speed. Unsurprisingly, Pawan’s parents expect Stella to be skilled at cooking and housekeeping while still running her family business 24x7. There’s also Shilpa Kabra, Pawan’s colleague, who is considered “part of the gang” when it comes to after-work get-togethers. But behind her back, Pawan makes juvenile double entendres involving her last name. And then, there is Rajul, who is married to Pawan’s friend, Abhishek. Rajul does not want a child because her career is going really well. But she lets Abhishek talk her into a pregnancy shortly after their marriage. And like clockwork, her employers start giving her dead-end assignments, isolating her from her teammates until, inevitably, Rajul is forced to quit.