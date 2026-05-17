How capitalism destroyed a generation of Indians

To those worthy names I would add Mamta Kalia’s Daud (2000), recently translated into English by Jerry Pinto as Rat Race. A six-decade veteran of Hindi literature, Kalia was awarded the 2025 Sahitya Akademi award last month for her memoir, Jeete Jee Allahabad. Set in the late 1990s, Rat Race follows Pawan Pande, an enterprising youth from Allahabad who goes off to study at IIM-Ahmedabad and later to work at a private LPG firm. In 120-odd pages, we see how Pawan abandons his cosy family life and adopts the insular Way of the Yuppie, much to the chagrin of his parents. Through this gulf between their hopes and Pawan’s skyrocketing aspirations, Kalia paints a terrifying portrait of a newly liberalised India, caught between contradictory belief systems.