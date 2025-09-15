Lounge Loves: Curry leaf cookies, Typewronger books and more

This Dexter is Darker Sequels of favourite shows can leave us feeling underwhelmed. But not Dexter: Resurrection. A sequel to Dexter, this show transports our favourite vigilante serial killer—played by Michael C. Hall—to New York to protect his now-adult son, Harrison. Where the original show had Dexter Morgan overcoming a line of serial killers, I enjoyed watching the new show because every episode is taut and unpredictable. From being a lone player, Dexter now is part of a closed group of serial killers—yes, the sequel has Dexter taking more dangerous turns. While the cast includes actors from the original show, it’s now also got solid new members in Peter Dinklage and Uma Thurman in a very Kill Bill-kind of a role. The last episode of season one played out last weekend and I am happy to report that this is not the end of the Dark Passenger.

—Mahalakshmi Prabhakaran Let Everything Sprout Rains reveal a lot of things, and I am not talking about your waterproof shoes proving otherwise. Think dank, humid weather and mushrooms sprouting on decaying wood and leaves, the base of trees. In the park I walk in, a couple of wooden benches, soaked to the bone, looked like installations, with buttery yellow spores one day, which opened up like umbrellas the next day and drooped by sunset. There are studies which say mushrooms are the future of everything, from food to fashion. Recently, Los Angeles-based artist and mycologist Sam Shoemaker traversed some 26 miles in a kayak made out of mushrooms. Imagine a future where we float these when the roads are flooded. There’s a world beyond matar-mushroom and stir-fries.

—Nipa Charagi

Divine Little Discs of Delight When it comes to emotional support eating, I could never imagine anything would beat a classic chocolate chip cookie (if it came with a dash of sea salt, even better). Until I discovered Sweet Curry Leaf shortbread cookies by Manam Chocolate at the Eldeco Centre in Delhi. Crumbly, buttery and eggless, these divine little discs of delight combine the earthy hit of curry leaves with the tempered sweetness of single-origin white chocolate. You’re forced to savour every bite to prolong the fleeting moment of joy as much as you can. Yes, these treats are devilishly expensive, but what’s the point of putting up with the daily horrors of life if you can’t reward yourself occasionally?

—Somak Ghoshal Books With Sparkle A sign that reads “books with chilled sparkling water and an electric fan” is one that has to be followed. And so, I found myself in a basement bookstore in Edinburgh, browsing through sci-fi, fantasy, horror, murder and romance—or “hot & bothered” as the shop categorises it—novels. Typewronger Books is a deliciously eccentric and welcoming bookstore in the heart of a city that prides itself on inspiring the fictional Flourish and Blotts of Harry Potter. The little store, which started life as a weekly pop-up and then moved to a telephone box before finding its current home in Haddington Place, used to fix broken typewriters and still has a selection of beauties on display alongside the carefully selected books. And yes, if you want a drink while reading, water is served, free, chilled and sparkling.

