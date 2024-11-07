‘Manam Theatre Festival 2024’: Bringing the performing arts community closer
SummaryThe second edition of the Manam Theatre Festival, taking place in Hyderabad in November and December, is an inclusive celebration of the performing arts
For director Sharanya Ramprakash, the covid pandemic was a time for introspection. After the second wave got over in 2021, she began to recalibrate the idea of what it meant to be an artist again following a period of isolation. Together with artist Surabhi Vasisht, she began to delve deeper into the “marginalised narratives around female actors" in Kannada theatre. “It was a combination of my present journey as an artist in Karnataka in search of women who came before me," says Ramprakash. This research led to a series called Company of Nayakis, which looked at the lives of women who had lit up the stage in Karnataka in the past.
“I was searching for myself, in some sense—who I was as an artist. There was a sense of adventure in looking for something and finding it in bits and parts. This research put me back in practice again," she says. In 2023, Ramprakash conceptualised an experimental play, Project Darling, based on these interviews, at Nirdigantha—an incubator for theatre arts by actor-director Prakash Raj located in K Shettihalli village, Srirangapatna.
This ever-evolving play, which traces the legacy of cult character Khanavali Chenni, is now part of the second edition of the Manam Theatre Festival. The month-long event, presented by The We_Us Collective—an Almond House Foundation initiative—is set to take place in Hyderabad between 15 November and 15 December, across multiple venues such as Saptaparni, Rangbhoomi Spaces, Glendale Academy, and others.
