‘Manam Theatre Festival 2024’: Bringing the performing arts community closer

For Harika Vedula, founder-director, Manam Theatre Festival, and founder, The We_Us Collective, the journey from the first to the second edition has been one of learning. “The core messaging, this year, is about bringing the community together. The theme of inclusivity and diversity continues, as we look at how subjects of gender and identity are being treated in different formats by theatre practitioners. A significant change this year is that all the works being showcased are original." This approach reflects the kind of changes that have taken place in the world of theatre post the pandemic, with directors and playwrights imagining smaller, more intimate settings, to showcase their work. “People started bringing their voices out after staying in isolation. What you say, how you say it and who you say it to starts to matter. Conversations have become more evolved than just saying, ‘please come and perform’. Original voices have now become more prominent," says Vedula.