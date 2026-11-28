Few are aware of the struggles of a poet. Getting to work is the easy bit— readying the desk, drawing a chair and brandishing a pen. A day when inspiration is at hand, fuelled by a steaming mug of coffee, the mind is clear, the thoughts ready to flow. Then comes a pause. What should be written? Will the reader relate to it? Then again, do people still read poetry—is a poem still relevant? A day full of hope turned in a flash, now wrapped in turmoil in the head of the poet. The agony that rides on incomplete work, all in the hope that it will see the light of day. Someday. Today was to be that day when he thought it would all click. Until the doubts came pouring in. And then, unsettling stagnancy.
Actor-playwright-poet Manav Kaul’s inspiration for his new work, Ek Haare Hue Kavi Ki Safal Kavita, has a lot to do with the life he leads and the role that he is most passionate about—writing poetry. It is perhaps the easiest play he’s written that addresses every self-doubt that he’s faced while creating. It centres around the artist and his art, the kavi and his kavita. The combination seems like a match made in heaven for the world, but a conflict only he experiences each day—inspiration that never arrives, planets that never align. The wait for it to all come together; it is a journey that is endless, unsatisfactory, unfulfilling.
Few will understand this turmoil that Kaul presents about a solitary endeavour played out in the head, a dialogue that is with oneself as much as it is with the poem. The missing line that rankles and threatens to shelve the rhyme. Perhaps, it is time to find a new muse and start afresh? The old kavita urges the kavi to bring fruition to his thoughts, one that has the potential to fire up a revolution. The new kavita tempts the kavi to set it all aside in favour of more appealing themes like love. But this is a moment he’s familiar with, a conflict that can only be resolved if the kavi gets down to doing what he does best—write, engage in battle, endure. Everything is on hold until he finds the right words. Then, victory and relief. Until it must be done all over again.
The creativity of a poet
Kaul’s production premiered at the Prithvi Theatre Festival this month. Manasi Bhawalkar is the teasing voice of the incomplete kavita; Sonakshi Singh Thakur plays the temptress, the new muse. As the kavi awaits his moment of completion, there’s the thought if the two can find common ground. The old transitioning to the new, the new building on the old. Both, as always, at the mercy of the whims and fancies of the poet.
Along the way, Kaul asks where we’ve landed ourselves today. An ageing generation that has no qualms watching the suffering of fellow humans, just like they once drew joy in the misery of tormented animals at the circus. The next generation that thrives on instant gratification, that sees no difference in the labour and creativity of a poet, and another put together in a jiffy by artificial intelligence. A collective generation that has settled into a state of dormancy, vulnerable and oblivious.