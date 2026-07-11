Manil Suri explores love, guilt and longing in his powerful memoir, 'A Room In Bombay'

Inside the microcosm of the room, young Suri discovered the perfect haven to run his own little kingdom. There he played cards with his mother, kissed his father goodnight even as he disliked the latter becoming drunk every evening. The room was where he indulged his love for reading; it was where his pubescent body awakened to desire. Yet, as the years go by, it also seemed to exert a malevolent hold over the life of the family, refusing to let them go, thwarting their efforts to find another place to live in. Even after Suri literally escapes the room by going to the US to get a PhD in mathematics, he could not fully free himself off the hold the space had over his heart and soul.