‘The Death of Vishnu’ at 25: Manil Suri's poignant portrait of the life and times of an insignificant man

For the last several years, the ordinary citizen has lived under the questioning gaze of the State, repeatedly asked to prove their citizenship and more recently, their right to franchise. Sections of society have raised their voices against these arbitrary demands, but it is the poorest, with no formal paperwork of their antecedents or means to stand up to authority, who have paid the steepest price. Last month, when The Indian Express published its investigation into alleged irregularities in electoral governance, I thought of one such character, Vishnu, known by this mononym only, in Manil Suri’s Booker-longlisted first book, The Death of Vishnu (2001).
I hadn’t made much of the novel when I first read it years ago. Partly due to the Eurocentric proclivities of my 20s and partly because I had read Rohinton Mistry’s A Fine Balance shortly before I got to The Death of Vishnu. Compared to the immersive prose and epic scale of the former, Suri’s novel had struck me as slighter, over-reliant on a plotline that put too fine a point on a religious metaphor, and a bit overwritten, especially for the reader familiar with Hindu mythology. But Vishnu, the titular character, has stayed with me for all these years.
This odd-job man, who lies dying on the landing of a rickety apartment building in Bombay, before the city became glitzy Mumbai, is a stand-in for the invisible millions in India whose lives begin and end in obscurity and poverty. Suri’s gift was to let the reader into the mind of one such character, all too ubiquitous yet all too unnoticed, by turning him into a foil for the microcosm that surrounds him.
Re-reading The Death of Vishnu in my 40s, especially after recently enjoying Suri’s beautiful memoir A Room in Bombay (2026), I still found the novel tad longer than it needed to be, but also deeply moving for the human drama that unfolds around its hapless “hero”.
As Vishnu remains in what seems to be a state of coma, barely breathing and his clothes soiled, the residents of the building—the Pathaks, the Asranis, the Jalals and the recluse widower, Mr Taneja—are embroiled in their own travails. Mr Taneja lives on the top floor, in the ivory tower of his grief for his prematurely dead wife. Mrs Pathak is worried that her kitty-party group will have to step over a half-dead and smelly body en route to her home. Mrs Asrani is anxious to get her daughter Kavita married. The latter, who has just come of age, is enamoured with the Jalals’ handsome son, Salim. The premonition of an inter-religious union equally infuriates the Asranis and the Jalals. Aside from this budding scandal, Mrs Jalal is also at her wits’ end with her husband, who, after a lifetime of preaching rationalism and a scientific temper, has gone cuckoo over finding his spiritual salvation.
Mr Jalal’s affliction, though Suri doesn’t spell it out, brings in the denouement. After practising abstinence and physical deprivation in search of enlightenment, he decides one night to sleep on the landing next to Vishnu as penance for a lifetime of scepticism. As he lies quietly, hoping for a sign, Mr Jalal has a vivid dream, a “vision” as he calls it, in which the destitute man next to him appears as the god he is named after. In a state of semi-consciousness, Mr Jalal witnesses Vishnu assume a terrifying form, larger than the universe, who urges him to convince the world to worship his dying body. The consequences of this injunction, which Mr Jalal embraces with fanatical devotion, proves tragic and fatal.
What makes the novel truly poignant is Vishnu’s inner life, to which only the omniscient narrator has access, going back to his childhood (brought up by a loving mother but no father figure) and his youthful days of dalliance with Padmini, a sex worker, who had become his semi-serious love interest for sometime.
As the Pathaks and the Asranis squabble over the cost of calling an ambulance for Vishnu, then send it back when the driver asks them to sign off on a form accepting hospitalisation expenses, Vishnu lies in a stupor, lost to the pettiness around him, a flicker of cognition moving between the past and present.
A faceless Everyman
By the time The Death of Vishnu was published, the ordinary Indian had earned their presence in fiction written in English. Saleem Sinai in Salman Rushdie’s Midnight’s Children (1981) is one of the most memorable antecedents of this type, as are R.K. Narayan’s heroes and heroines, and going further back to Mulk Raj Anand’s Coolie (1936). Yet, each of these figures was distinctive in their own quirkiness, personalities who stood out for who they were and what they did. In contrast, Suri’s Vishnu, for the first time perhaps, wore his insignificance and the ignominy of being a faceless Everyman like a badge of honour.
For most of his life, Vishnu’s desires had been unremarkable, even banal. He harboured a clichéd dream of raising a family with Padmini, making an honest living as a hard-working man in the city, and exiting the world as inconspicuously as he had arrived in it with little hope of improving his lot. In the end, Vishnu doesn’t achieve anything. Padmini leaves one day, unannounced. Vishnu spends most of his life doing odd jobs, like delivering milk or shopping for the residents of the building, that too badly. He is a drunk, who subsists on leftovers, eking out a sorry existence.
It is the utter ordinariness of Vishnu’s actions and desires, along with the fact that he is doomed to get not even the most basic rights accorded to him as a human being, that fills the reader with pathos. Unlike the “radiowalla”, who also sleeps on a landing of the same building, Vishnu does not even aspire to possess a radio, a material object that he can claim as exclusively his own.
Set against this man without qualities is the stuffy middle-class ethos embodied by the Pathaks and the Asranis. Both households are run by feisty women with strong opinions, always raring for a good fight. They are also deeply invested in securing brownie points from society. From serving posh snacks at a tea party to getting a daughter married to the most eligible bachelor, they are willing to go any lengths to achieve their goals. In their desperation for “success”, in a society that is steadily fuelled by growing consumerism, is the foreshadowing of a future where divisions of class, caste and religion, along with all forms of inequality these differences foster, would become more pronounced than ever.