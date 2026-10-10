‘The Death of Vishnu’ at 25: Manil Suri's poignant portrait of the life and times of an insignificant man

As Vishnu remains in what seems to be a state of coma, barely breathing and his clothes soiled, the residents of the building—the Pathaks, the Asranis, the Jalals and the recluse widower, Mr Taneja—are embroiled in their own travails. Mr Taneja lives on the top floor, in the ivory tower of his grief for his prematurely dead wife. Mrs Pathak is worried that her kitty-party group will have to step over a half-dead and smelly body en route to her home. Mrs Asrani is anxious to get her daughter Kavita married. The latter, who has just come of age, is enamoured with the Jalals’ handsome son, Salim. The premonition of an inter-religious union equally infuriates the Asranis and the Jalals. Aside from this budding scandal, Mrs Jalal is also at her wits’ end with her husband, who, after a lifetime of preaching rationalism and a scientific temper, has gone cuckoo over finding his spiritual salvation.