Manju Sara Rajan: Is Indian interior design becoming a monoculture?
Manju Sara Rajan 5 min read 14 Sept 2025, 12:00 pm IST
Modern homes, despite being filled with expensive art and decor, have lost their soul and personal connection. True design is invisible, quietly allowing a client's life to speak rather than showcasing the designer's own ideas.
I am a bit of a pessimist when it comes to Indian interior design. The surfeit of design awards, media, influencers and coverage would suggest that I should feel otherwise. We’ve never been more obsessed with decor than we are now. And we’ve never had more choices to make. But in 20 years we’ll look back at this phase and be hard-pressed to find distinct voices that have made a defining contextual contribution.
