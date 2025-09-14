What they should do is try to understand the “why" of your existing choices to better direct your future ones. They should embrace the context of you and the place you inhabit, both emotionally and physically. The well-attuned, culturally minded home represents the client and their interest. It is not just expensive art and books bought by the mile with not a crack in a spine. It is an embrace of all the “yous"—the one from the past, the current one and the one you may encounter in the future. To begin the process of design, begin with you.