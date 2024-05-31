What to watch this week: ‘Manthan’, ‘The First Omen’ and more

The story of how villagers in Gujarat got together to start the milk cooperative, Amul. This classic 1976 film is directed by Shyam Benegal, written by Vijay Tendulkar and Kaifi Azmi, and stars Smita Patil, Girish Karnad, Naseeruddin Shah and Amrish Puri. This version, restored by Film Heritage Foundation and L’Immagine Ritrovata Laboratory, played in Cannes Classics at the 2024 festival.(In theatres)

Mr and Mrs Mahi

Mahedra, whose own dreams of playing cricket never came to fruition, coaches his wife, Mahima, once her talent for the game becomes evident. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Jahnvi Kapoor, supported by Rajesh Sharma, Kumud Mishra and Abhishek Banerjee. Directed by Sharan Sharma. (In theatres)

View Full Image 'The First Omen'

The First Omen

A prequel to the classic 1976 Gregory Peck-starrer The Omen, this 2024 horror film has plenty to recommend it. A young American novitiate in Rome in 1971 uncovers a plot to birth the antichrist. Arkasha Stevenson directs, and the excellent cast includes Nell Tiger Free, Tawfeek Barhom, Sônia Braga, Ralph Ineson, Charles Dance and Bill Nighy. (Disney+ Hotstar)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

A stronger entry than the sixth instalment in any franchise has a right to be. A sequel to Puss in Boots (2011), this 2022 animated film follows the titular character (voiced by Antonio Banderas), a spin-off from the Shrek series, on his quest to restore eight of his nine lives. Directed by Joel Crawford and featuring the voices of Harvey Guillén, Florence Pugh, Olivia Colman, Ray Winstone and John Mulaney. (Netflix)

