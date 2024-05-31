What to watch this week: ‘Manthan’, ‘The First Omen’ and more
‘Manthan’ returns to the big screen in all its glory, a prequel to ‘The Omen’, and other titles to watch
Manthan
The story of how villagers in Gujarat got together to start the milk cooperative, Amul. This classic 1976 film is directed by Shyam Benegal, written by Vijay Tendulkar and Kaifi Azmi, and stars Smita Patil, Girish Karnad, Naseeruddin Shah and Amrish Puri. This version, restored by Film Heritage Foundation and L’Immagine Ritrovata Laboratory, played in Cannes Classics at the 2024 festival.(In theatres)