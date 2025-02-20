‘Queer’ and beyond: The screen life of William S. Burroughs

The pick of the lot, and the film most in sync with Burroughs’ literary style as well as his life, is David Cronenberg’s Naked Lunch (1991). Instead of a straight adaptation of the novel, Cronenberg intercut (‘cut up’, even) scenes from the book with scenes from Burroughs’ real life, all given the signature Cronenbergian waking-nightmare treatment. And Peter Weller, who would later get typecast as an eccentric TV villain (Star Trek: Enterprise, Fringe) was immense as Burroughs. The twitchiness, the nervous energy and the generational intellect — Weller never had to try too hard to communicate any of these traits to the audience. Rewatching the film, I was pleasantly surprised to see how it not only holds up but may actually be more relevant than ever before, especially the Kafka-on-steroids atmosphere of guilt, paranoia and cultural exasperation.