Mario Miranda at 100: How the cartoonist became Goa's best-loved chronicler

Mapusa market, especially on Fridays, throbs with activity. It’s the day when smaller businesses set up their stalls in this market in north Goa, selling trinkets, gifts and other odds and ends. At the heart of it is the enclosed municipal market, which has its usual assortment of vegetable sellers. Above the two main entrances, facing each other, are two murals printed on tiles. Most people who use the market on a regular basis hardly notice these murals, especially since they are not at eye level.
One mural shows scenes of festivities, Hindu and Catholic, with a jazz band in between. The other is a representation of the market itself, filled with buyers and sellers of all kinds and at least one dog.
When it’s a Mario, there usually is a dog. Or a crow.
Born Mario Joao Carlos do Rosario de Britto a Miranda, but known popularly only as Mario, which is how he signed his works, the artist whose creation adorns the walls of the market is also one whose work symbolises Goa in popular culture. His signature drawings are omnipresent—in bars, hotels, walls, on signs, on souvenirs, on everything that needs to validate its “Goan-ness”. A sketch artist, illustrator and cartoonist, Miranda contributed to newspapers such as The Times of India in Mumbai from the 1950s till the 2000s, before he died in 2011.
His is also a style that’s unique, instantly recognisable. It’s often either replicated out of inspiration or just plagiarised—so when you see a Mario, you can’t be sure if it’s a Mario. Gerard da Cunha, who manages the Mario Gallery, which has the rights to use the artist’s images commercially, calls him the most plagiarised artist around. Even the relatively new Manohar International Airport (MOPA) in north Goa, opened with much fanfare and pride a few years ago, uses on its walls the works of an artist whose style is reminiscent of Mario—but is not Mario.
For a generation that lived through the 1960s to the 1990s, especially in Mumbai (then Bombay) and Goa, Miranda’s images shaped popular consciousness. Over time, his works have appeared in different places, in different contexts, always instantly distinguishable. Some murals have survived, some painted over, some destroyed along with their host establishment. Most of his work was in black and white, pen and ink sketches, fluid and intricate on paper. In a few strokes, he could convey emotions, expressions and character.
His murals have been in Colaba Causeway’s Café Mondegar and at The Club’s Bowling Centre, Crossroads Mall, among others in Mumbai. In Goa, at Panjim’s Mayfair Hotel, Park Hyatt’s Miranda Bar, Majorda’s Martin’s Corner, the gallery at Reis Magos fort, on the walls of the Panjim vegetable market that had to be at least once washed off for paan stains, at the art centre of Kala Academy, Ocean Palms, Mapusa Market, the older Dabolim airport, and Cortalim Panchayat, among others.
Mario’s Gallery uses his characters on T-shirts, mugs, umbrellas, bags and fridge magnets, allowing for his works to travel as a souvenir. Their five stores across the state offer collectibles that compete with cashew and feni—or for those who prefer just cashew feni—as things to get from Goa that are uniquely Goan.
In her doctoral dissertation, Making a Public Aesthetic: Heritage, Humour and Regional Identity in Goa (2021), Prakruti Ramesh, while investigating why Miranda was selectively recycled as a form of public art in Goa, started to view “this partially recycled corpus of images as symptomatic of sub-national identity in Goa, and as a means of destination-branding for the purpose of tourism”.
There are some who believe Miranda, whose birth centenary is on 2 May, did not get his due, despite a number of Indian and international awards. Others feel that Goa did not do enough for one of its own, like having a dedicated museum or even a state-driven centenary celebration. Still others argue that in the half-a-century of his public career, he may have missed out on due recognition because cartooning ranks below fine art.