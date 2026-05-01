Mario Miranda at 100: How the cartoonist became Goa's best-loved chronicler

One limitation Miranda was confronted with as a creative artist, writes Ramesh in her email, is that while much of his commentary was aimed to satirise and expose the dangers of an over-reliance on tourism and real-estate sectors as linchpins of the Goan economy, “especially under conditions where state- and corporate-actors colluded for private gain… Miranda relied also on commissions that he received from state- and corporate-actors who were directly involved in the tourism racket. So, while he was critical of tourism and of government corruption, financial duress meant that some of his most popularly replicated work was actually produced for publications that intended to ‘sell’ Goa as a tourism destination.”