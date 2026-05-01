Mario Miranda at 100: How the cartoonist became Goa's best-loved chronicler

Mapusa market, especially on Fridays, throbs with activity. It’s the day when smaller businesses set up their stalls in this market in north Goa, selling trinkets, gifts and other odds and ends. At the heart of it is the enclosed municipal market, which has its usual assortment of vegetable sellers. Above the two main entrances, facing each other, are two murals printed on tiles. Most people who use the market on a regular basis hardly notice these murals, especially since they are not at eye level.