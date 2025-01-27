Versatility at its best Designer collaborations are always tricky, especially when one is a fashion name and the other, non-fashion. Often, some pieces in the collection seduce you, while others leave you wondering if the creators lost interest halfway. Rarely comes a collection where each piece sings. The new Masaba x Amrapali fine jewellery range belongs to the rare second category. It has convinced me—someone whose chunky jewellery era ended over half a decade ago—that statement-making, maximalist earrings and necklaces can seem elegant. A neckpiece with different sized pearls, for instance. Or jewelled toffees as pendants. Their formal-meets-casual look is the cherry on top. Smart design that can complement any look in a world of too many choices, that’s always more than welcome. —Pooja Singh

Addicted to coconut chips Usually when someone is visiting Thailand, I have one request. No, not some fake bag or elephant-print pyjamas, but packets of coconut cream/milk powder. Yes, Maggi coconut milk powder works, but if you have ever had Bengali prawn malai curry made in Thai coconut milk powder, then you know what I am talking about. Recently, a good Samaritan threw in some packets of coconut chips too. To say they are addictive is an understatement. Paper-thin, crispy, slightly sweet and light golden in colour, I ran through six packets of 40g each within no time. Now I am waiting for another friend or relative to say they are headed to Bangkok. —Nipa Charagi

Also read: Lounge Loves: Kunafa chocolate, Bar Spirit Forward and more Better with butter Asako Yuzuki’s best-selling novel Butter defies categorisation. Is it a crime novel, a feminist manifesto or a book about the emotional and psychological power of food? I suspect it’s all three, but the quality of its food writing is so powerful and evocative that I had to try and recreate one of the dishes described in the novel: a generous dollop of butter dropped on top of a small mound of steaming hot rice, the whole thing drizzled with light soy sauce and served with a fried egg on top. I may have cheated and added a smidgen of chilli oil to my egg, but even without it, the dish is stunning in its simplicity and hot burst of flavours, and has become a go-to dinner on days I don’t want to cook and am craving something hearty and nourishing. —Shrabonti Bagchi