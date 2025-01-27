Lounge Loves: Masaba x Amrapali collab, ‘Butter’ and more

Versatility at its best Designer collaborations are always tricky, especially when one is a fashion name and the other, non-fashion. Often, some pieces in the collection seduce you, while others leave you wondering if the creators lost interest halfway. Rarely comes a collection where each piece sings. The new Masaba x Amrapali fine jewellery range belongs to the rare second category. It has convinced me—someone whose chunky jewellery era ended over half a decade ago—that statement-making, maximalist earrings and necklaces can seem elegant. A neckpiece with different sized pearls, for instance. Or jewelled toffees as pendants. Their formal-meets-casual look is the cherry on top. Smart design that can complement any look in a world of too many choices, that’s always more than welcome. —Pooja Singh {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addicted to coconut chips Usually when someone is visiting Thailand, I have one request. No, not some fake bag or elephant-print pyjamas, but packets of coconut cream/milk powder. Yes, Maggi coconut milk powder works, but if you have ever had Bengali prawn malai curry made in Thai coconut milk powder, then you know what I am talking about. Recently, a good Samaritan threw in some packets of coconut chips too. To say they are addictive is an understatement. Paper-thin, crispy, slightly sweet and light golden in colour, I ran through six packets of 40g each within no time. Now I am waiting for another friend or relative to say they are headed to Bangkok. —Nipa Charagi

Also read: Lounge Loves: Kunafa chocolate, Bar Spirit Forward and more Better with butter Asako Yuzuki’s best-selling novel Butter defies categorisation. Is it a crime novel, a feminist manifesto or a book about the emotional and psychological power of food? I suspect it’s all three, but the quality of its food writing is so powerful and evocative that I had to try and recreate one of the dishes described in the novel: a generous dollop of butter dropped on top of a small mound of steaming hot rice, the whole thing drizzled with light soy sauce and served with a fried egg on top. I may have cheated and added a smidgen of chilli oil to my egg, but even without it, the dish is stunning in its simplicity and hot burst of flavours, and has become a go-to dinner on days I don’t want to cook and am craving something hearty and nourishing. —Shrabonti Bagchi {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ceramic charm My quest for the perfect ashtray has been a long-standing obsession. I’ve spotted intriguing ones at friends’ places —like an iron hand-shaped one or a collapsible metal box (both, unsurprisingly, “sourced" from bars). But my all-time favourite was a beautiful 20-year-old mother-of-pearl set in brass that started coming apart. My search led me to an elegant ashtray in a gorgeous deep-green hue from Gaachi, an Indian home decor brand that works with ceramics and glass to create unique pieces. This ceramic ashtray is thoughtfully crafted, with three soft, delicate grooves. The folds and creases in the ceramic seem to defy its solidity, imbuing the ashtray with a pillowy quality.The tiny irregularities that come with handcrafting lend it a tactile, human quality that only adds to its charm. —Ghazal Chengappa