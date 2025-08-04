Lounge Loves: Green ant ice cream, ‘gamchas’ and more

The Kolkata Moodboard The production of Hindustan Ambassador might have stopped in 2014 but on the streets of Kolkata, you can always flag down a yellow taxi. Never mind if it’s falling apart: a door could be jammed or a window won’t roll up—or down. On a recent morning, I came across this Amby; the driver had scrubbed it clean to a mirror-level finish. Spread out across the bonnet to dry was a green gamcha, the everyman’s moisture-wicking, multi-purpose cloth used as a towel, scarf or headwrap and found in practically every Bengali household. The moodboard was spot on. While the car, like the city’s trams, fuels nostalgia—now kitchified on mugs, pen stands, cushion covers and what not—the gamcha has for some time now crossed over into the fashion realm: think sari, blouses, dresses, shirts. No wet rag this one.

—Nipa Charagi

Bring on the Bag As a chronically anxious traveller, I start spiralling before any trip about everything that can go wrong. But thanks to a recent purchase, I can at least strike off one worry off my list: lost luggage. After my last few stressful self-check-ins, I bought a Lacard bag, a deceptively snug piece of luggage that packs in all you would possibly need if you were stranded on a desert island. It’s a duffle bag that opens out into different segments, like a Russian doll, each meant for your clothes, toiletries, accessories and shoes. There are a dozen other pockets to put your laptop, books, notebook, pen, and even used clothes. Best of all, it’s a cabin-sized, carry-on bag. Some versions are fitted with wheels to spare your shoulders. Certainly, one of the best investments I’ve made to make life a little less stressful.

—Somak Ghoshal

Cracker of a Biscuit I am late to Malkist fandom. The delicious, multi-layered, sugar-sprinkled, cheese-filled cracker brand from Indonesian company Mayora is already hugely popular and mainstream in India (with a brand tie-up with Amitabh Bachchan, even). As a self-designated connoisseur of cookies, I am certainly disappointed with myself for not having ordered mega packs of the crackers and practically inhaling them with black tea before this, but I have been making up for lost time thanks to the friend who brought it to my notice over WhatsApp. I even ordered the two variants available on quick commerce— the chocolate and cappuccino flavours—but the cheesy one remains a forever favourite.

—Shrabonti Bagchi

It’s the Season of Ants The recent couple of episodes of MasterChef Australia season 17 have featured a novel native ingredient—the green ant. One of the challenges to win immunity saw Laura Sharrad create the “Native Australian Summer” featuring a wattleseed puff pastry, cinnamon myrtle creme patis-siere and paperbark ice cream, topped with green ants. In another episode, Depinder Chhibber paired a coriander ice cream with ginger meringue and green ants. Typically used in indigenous bush food and known for their citrus flavour profile, these unique ingredients are now making their way into the mainstream. This is an opportune moment to recognise the significant role that ants and other insect-based protein play in food security around the world. Indigenous communities in India too make use of ants—albeit red ones—in their cuisines.