Lounge Loves: Matcha in Madras, Tony Rayns and more

Matcha in Madras I generally like my coffee without any additions or flavours. So, I was unsurprised when I tried matcha coffee (more than once) and just did not like it. But it turns out I had just been having terrible versions of it. Recently in Chennai, a friend got a matcha latte, explaining that the founder of the place she was ordering from had gone to Japan and learnt to make matcha there. Piqued by her recommendation, I got one too. The place, Marketlane Madras, only delivers, and within a small area. I tried it and finally understood what the matcha fad is about. The earthen taste mixed with umami was delightful and nothing like the bitter-tasting stuff I had previously tried. And it was even better iced than hot (I ordered more than one after that day). I suspect if they sold just a plain matcha drink, I would love that too. —Dakshayani Kumaramangalam

Advertisement

Champion of Asian Film Anyone who’s gotten deep into East Asian cinema over the past few decades owes a debt to Tony Rayns. The British critic, who died aged 77 this week, was one of the great champions of Japanese, Hong Kong, mainland Chinese, Taiwanese, Thai and Philippine film. He wrote about them, did subtitling for directors like Jia Zhangke, programmed new and old directors. He also featured on dozens upon dozens of physical media releases, an eloquent professorial figure talking with wit and passion about Seijun Suzuki and Chang Cheh, Wong Kar-wai and Edward Yang. I myself have been much more willing to spend on a Blu-ray of a film I haven’t watched before if it has a Rayns commentary or video piece included. —Uday Bhatia

Advertisement

Pink on the Pitch The goals are great but it’s been even more fun to see all the shades of pink on the pitch at this World Cup. Nearly every team seems to lace up in neon pink shoes—Argentina (except for Messi who turns out in beautiful custom blue-and-white cleats in his flag’s colours), England, Croatia, US, Mexico, Canada, Cape Verde, Curacao… in fact you’d probably have to look for players wearing a different colour. The bright fuchsia cleats stand out against the electric green of the pitch, at once statement-making and attention-grabbing. Even umpires have switched to pink shirts, and in one game, Croatian goalie Dominik Livaković was kitted out entirely in hot pink. Fancy footwork, indeed. —Shalini Umachandran

I Duck You Not I never thought staying overnight in a hotel in Kolkata would be exciting. After all, what could be so different? From the guest rooms to the reception area, where the restaurants and cafes are, you cross a lily pond—fish in various colours swim up to the edge, their mouths agape, expecting food. On the greens is a flock of ducks, half-a-dozen of them, waddling together. Stand there long enough, and watch them line up in a row, dip their beaks in to take a sip or two from the pond. Sometimes they will just wade in and glide—oblivious to the world. Behind the guest rooms at ITC Sonar is a garden with a couple of trees laden with pomelos. There are also lime trees, karonda plants bursting with pink berries, and various herbs. But it’s the fish and ducks I liked observing—call it slowmaxxing.Wonder what Merlin the duck is up to with Mexico out of the World Cup? —Nipa Charagi

Advertisement