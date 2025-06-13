What to watch this week: ‘Materialists’, ‘Ballerina’ and more

Materialists It’s rare now to get proper screen romances with big name stars attached. But Celine Song made a huge splash with Past Lives (2023), and now gets a chance to show what she can do with a more mainstream cast and theme. Her new film is a love triangle between Lucy (Dakota Johnson), her ex John (Chris Evans) and financier Harry (Pedro Pascal). (In theatres)

A still from 'In Transit'.

In Transit This four-part documentary series is about transgender lives in today’s India. It follows nine characters ranging from professors to musicians to white-collar workers as they negotiate societal pressure and personal challenges. Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar are creative producers. Ayesha Sood (The Dewarists) is director. (Amazon Prime)

A still from 'The Zone of Interest'.

The Zone of Interest Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest (2023) is a uniquely devastating Holocaust film. Unlike so many other films about Nazi Germany, the atrocities are all off-screen. It’s set in Auschwitz, but we don’t see the internees. We hear them, though, and the sounds of the genocidal factory system at work. (MUBI)

A still from 'Ballerina'.