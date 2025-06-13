What to watch this week: ‘Materialists’, ‘Ballerina’ and more

Materialists It’s rare now to get proper screen romances with big name stars attached. But Celine Song made a huge splash with Past Lives (2023), and now gets a chance to show what she can do with a more mainstream cast and theme. Her new film is a love triangle between Lucy (Dakota Johnson), her ex John (Chris Evans) and financier Harry (Pedro Pascal). (In theatres)

A still from 'In Transit'.

In Transit This four-part documentary series is about transgender lives in today’s India. It follows nine characters ranging from professors to musicians to white-collar workers as they negotiate societal pressure and personal challenges. Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar are creative producers. Ayesha Sood (The Dewarists) is director. (Amazon Prime)

A still from 'The Zone of Interest'.

The Zone of Interest Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest (2023) is a uniquely devastating Holocaust film. Unlike so many other films about Nazi Germany, the atrocities are all off-screen. It’s set in Auschwitz, but we don’t see the internees. We hear them, though, and the sounds of the genocidal factory system at work. (MUBI)

A still from 'Ballerina'.

Ballerina After the limited series The Continental, the first John Wick spinoff film is releasing this week. Ana de Armas plays the titular character, whose parents, both assassins, are killed by a rival group. She grows up to become a deadly killer, so effective that Wick himself (Keanu Reeves) is called in to stop her. The cast is a mix of regulars (Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston, Lance Reddick) and newcomers to the franchise (Gabriel Byrne, Norman Reedus). Directed by Len Wiseman (the Underworld films). (In theatres)