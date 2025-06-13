Subscribe

What to watch this week: ‘Materialists’, ‘Ballerina’ and more

Dakota Johnson chooses between Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans, Ana de Armas is a stone-cold killer, and other titles to watch

Team Lounge
Published13 Jun 2025, 11:51 AM IST
Advertisement
A still from ‘Materialists’.
A still from ‘Materialists’.

Materialists

It’s rare now to get proper screen romances with big name stars attached. But Celine Song made a huge splash with Past Lives (2023), and now gets a chance to show what she can do with a more mainstream cast and theme. Her new film is a love triangle between Lucy (Dakota Johnson), her ex John (Chris Evans) and financier Harry (Pedro Pascal). (In theatres)

Advertisement

A still from 'In Transit'.

In Transit

This four-part documentary series is about transgender lives in today’s India. It follows nine characters ranging from professors to musicians to white-collar workers as they negotiate societal pressure and personal challenges. Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar are creative producers. Ayesha Sood (The Dewarists) is director. (Amazon Prime)

Advertisement

Also read: ‘Hacks’ review: One of the best comedies about comedy

A still from 'The Zone of Interest'.

The Zone of Interest

Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest (2023) is a uniquely devastating Holocaust film. Unlike so many other films about Nazi Germany, the atrocities are all off-screen. It’s set in Auschwitz, but we don’t see the internees. We hear them, though, and the sounds of the genocidal factory system at work. (MUBI)

Advertisement

 

A still from 'Ballerina'.

Ballerina

After the limited series The Continental, the first John Wick spinoff film is releasing this week. Ana de Armas plays the titular character, whose parents, both assassins, are killed by a rival group. She grows up to become a deadly killer, so effective that Wick himself (Keanu Reeves) is called in to stop her. The cast is a mix of regulars (Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston, Lance Reddick) and newcomers to the franchise (Gabriel Byrne, Norman Reedus). Directed by Len Wiseman (the Underworld films). (In theatres)

Advertisement

Also read: Jane Austen's novels are both a mirror and a map for Gen Z and millennials  

 
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsLoungeArt And CultureWhat to watch this week: ‘Materialists’, ‘Ballerina’ and more
Read Next Story