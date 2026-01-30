Subscribe

What to watch this week: ‘Mayasabha’, ‘Send Help’ and more

The director of ‘Tumbbad’ has a new film out, Sam Raimi directs Rachel McAdams in a survival thriller, and other titles

Team Lounge
Published30 Jan 2026, 11:00 AM IST
Advertisement
A still from 'Send Help'.
A still from 'Send Help'.
AI Quick Read

Send Help

Horror veteran Sam Raimi is back with this psychological thriller. Rachel McAdams plays Linda, a harried employee who’s stranded on a desert island with her toxic boss, Bradley (Dylan O’Brien). Soon, Linda discovers a whole new power over Bradley. (In theatres)

A still from 'Bridgerton'.

Bridgerton

The first half of the fourth season of the hit regency romance drama series is now streaming. This time, the focus is on Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and his romance with Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), whom he meets in time-honored fairy tale fashion at a masked ball. (Netflix)

Advertisement
Also Read | ‘Marty Supreme’ review: Everybody wants to rule the world in Josh Safdie’s film
A still from 'Mayasabha'.

Mayasabha

This Hindi drama with four characters unfolds in a Mumbai theatre over the course of 24 hours. Starring Javed Jaferi, and directed by Rahi Anil Barve, who made Tumbbad, one of the greatest Indian horror movies of all time. Barve has seen a lot of cancelled and pending projects, so to have this film make it to theatres is encouraging. (In theatres)

Advertisement

A still from 'Die My Love'.

Die My Love

Jennifer Lawrence plays Grace, whose postpartum depression clouds her relationship with her husband, Jackson (Robert Pattinson). This psychological drama is directed by Lynne Ramsay (Ratcatcher, You Were Never Really Here). Also starring LaKeith Stanfield, Nick Nolte and Sissy Spacek. (MUBI)

Advertisement

A still from 'Shelter'.

Shelter

Closing out January, the unofficial month for meat-and-potatoes Hollywood actioners, is Jason Statham’s latest. He stars as a former assassin on a remote island who rescues a girl during a storm, which inadvertently causes his past life to catch up with him. Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, and also featuring Bodhi Rae Breathnach, Bill Nighy and Naomi Ackie. (In theatres)

Advertisement
Also Read | ‘Train Dreams’: A life-size American frontier film
 
 
Features
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsLoungeArt And CultureWhat to watch this week: ‘Mayasabha’, ‘Send Help’ and more
Read Next Story