What to watch this week: ‘Mayasabha’, ‘Send Help’ and more

Send Help Horror veteran Sam Raimi is back with this psychological thriller. Rachel McAdams plays Linda, a harried employee who’s stranded on a desert island with her toxic boss, Bradley (Dylan O’Brien). Soon, Linda discovers a whole new power over Bradley. (In theatres)

A still from 'Bridgerton'.

Bridgerton The first half of the fourth season of the hit regency romance drama series is now streaming. This time, the focus is on Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) and his romance with Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), whom he meets in time-honored fairy tale fashion at a masked ball. (Netflix)

A still from 'Mayasabha'.

Mayasabha This Hindi drama with four characters unfolds in a Mumbai theatre over the course of 24 hours. Starring Javed Jaferi, and directed by Rahi Anil Barve, who made Tumbbad, one of the greatest Indian horror movies of all time. Barve has seen a lot of cancelled and pending projects, so to have this film make it to theatres is encouraging. (In theatres)

A still from 'Die My Love'.

Die My Love Jennifer Lawrence plays Grace, whose postpartum depression clouds her relationship with her husband, Jackson (Robert Pattinson). This psychological drama is directed by Lynne Ramsay (Ratcatcher, You Were Never Really Here). Also starring LaKeith Stanfield, Nick Nolte and Sissy Spacek. (MUBI)

A still from 'Shelter'.

Shelter Closing out January, the unofficial month for meat-and-potatoes Hollywood actioners, is Jason Statham’s latest. He stars as a former assassin on a remote island who rescues a girl during a storm, which inadvertently causes his past life to catch up with him. Directed by Ric Roman Waugh, and also featuring Bodhi Rae Breathnach, Bill Nighy and Naomi Ackie. (In theatres)