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What to watch this week: 'Mayday', ‘Onslaught’ and more

Team Lounge
1 min read4 Sep 2026, 11:00 AM IST
A still from 'Mayday'.
A still from 'Mayday'.
Summary

A Cold War action comedy, Adria Arjona fights super soldiers, and other titles to watch this weekend

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Mayday

In this action comedy set in 1987, a US Navy pilot (Ryan Reynolds) stranded in Russia is helped by a former KGB agent with a fondness for American pop culture (Kenneth Branagh). (Apple TV+)

Mayday

In this action comedy set in 1987, a US Navy pilot (Ryan Reynolds) stranded in Russia is helped by a former KGB agent with a fondness for American pop culture (Kenneth Branagh). (Apple TV+)

Adria Arjona in ‘Onslaught’.

Onslaught

In this action thriller, Adria Arjona plays an Army sniper who has to protect her family from murderous super soldiers who have escaped from a military facility. Directed by Adam Wingard, co-starring Dan Stevens, Eric Wareheim, Alex Pereira and Drew Starkey. (In theatres)

Also Read | Where to eat in your city this September
A still from 'I’m Game'.

I’m Game

This Malayalam film stars Dulquer Salman as a charismatic gambler. The deep cast includes Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Kathir and Vinay Forrt. Directed by Nahas Hidhayath. (In theatres)

A still from 'The Gentlemen'.

The Gentlemen

Guy Ritchie’s spinoff series from his own film of the same name was an unexpected pleasure: witty, stylish and full of memorable characters. In the second season, Theo James’ English lord deals with new complications as he gets further enmeshed in the cannabis business that was thrust upon him in season 1. The cast includes Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, Vinnie Jones, Joely Richardson, Ray Winstone and Giancarlo Esposito. (Netflix)

Also Read | Lounge Loves: Caramel popcorn matcha, the Doomscroll podcast and more
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Team Lounge

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeArt And CultureWhat to watch this week: 'Mayday', ‘Onslaught’ and more

What to watch this week: 'Mayday', ‘Onslaught’ and more

Team Lounge
1 min read4 Sep 2026, 11:00 AM IST
A still from 'Mayday'.
A still from 'Mayday'.
Summary

A Cold War action comedy, Adria Arjona fights super soldiers, and other titles to watch this weekend

Gift this article

Mayday

In this action comedy set in 1987, a US Navy pilot (Ryan Reynolds) stranded in Russia is helped by a former KGB agent with a fondness for American pop culture (Kenneth Branagh). (Apple TV+)

Mayday

In this action comedy set in 1987, a US Navy pilot (Ryan Reynolds) stranded in Russia is helped by a former KGB agent with a fondness for American pop culture (Kenneth Branagh). (Apple TV+)

Adria Arjona in ‘Onslaught’.

Onslaught

In this action thriller, Adria Arjona plays an Army sniper who has to protect her family from murderous super soldiers who have escaped from a military facility. Directed by Adam Wingard, co-starring Dan Stevens, Eric Wareheim, Alex Pereira and Drew Starkey. (In theatres)

Also Read | Where to eat in your city this September
A still from 'I’m Game'.

I’m Game

This Malayalam film stars Dulquer Salman as a charismatic gambler. The deep cast includes Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Kathir and Vinay Forrt. Directed by Nahas Hidhayath. (In theatres)

A still from 'The Gentlemen'.

The Gentlemen

Guy Ritchie’s spinoff series from his own film of the same name was an unexpected pleasure: witty, stylish and full of memorable characters. In the second season, Theo James’ English lord deals with new complications as he gets further enmeshed in the cannabis business that was thrust upon him in season 1. The cast includes Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, Vinnie Jones, Joely Richardson, Ray Winstone and Giancarlo Esposito. (Netflix)

Also Read | Lounge Loves: Caramel popcorn matcha, the Doomscroll podcast and more
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Team Lounge

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeArt And CultureWhat to watch this week: 'Mayday', ‘Onslaught’ and more
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