What to watch this week: 'Mayday', ‘Onslaught’ and more

Mayday
In this action comedy set in 1987, a US Navy pilot (Ryan Reynolds) stranded in Russia is helped by a former KGB agent with a fondness for American pop culture (Kenneth Branagh). (Apple TV+)
Mayday
In this action comedy set in 1987, a US Navy pilot (Ryan Reynolds) stranded in Russia is helped by a former KGB agent with a fondness for American pop culture (Kenneth Branagh). (Apple TV+)
Onslaught
In this action thriller, Adria Arjona plays an Army sniper who has to protect her family from murderous super soldiers who have escaped from a military facility. Directed by Adam Wingard, co-starring Dan Stevens, Eric Wareheim, Alex Pereira and Drew Starkey. (In theatres)
I’m Game
This Malayalam film stars Dulquer Salman as a charismatic gambler. The deep cast includes Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Kayadu Lohar, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Kathir and Vinay Forrt. Directed by Nahas Hidhayath. (In theatres)
The Gentlemen
Guy Ritchie’s spinoff series from his own film of the same name was an unexpected pleasure: witty, stylish and full of memorable characters. In the second season, Theo James’ English lord deals with new complications as he gets further enmeshed in the cannabis business that was thrust upon him in season 1. The cast includes Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, Vinnie Jones, Joely Richardson, Ray Winstone and Giancarlo Esposito. (Netflix)