Megha Majumdar's new novel fulfills debut's promise

The critics got it wrong. Many of the world’s leading literary commentators hailed Megha Majumdar’s debut A Burning (2020) as a propulsive thriller, a “brief, brave novel", as James Wood called it in The New Yorker. While A Burning has memorable characters such as Jivan, a young Muslim woman living in modern-day India with big dreams, who is shattered by an evil system, it often falters in voice and pace, and did seem like it was written for a non-Indian readership. But it is in her new novel, A Guardian and a Thief, that Majumdar comes into her own. It truly deserves all the hosannas she received from critics for her first, as it upends easy notions of right and wrong. It is one of the finest novels of the year, because it does a complex thing and it does it well—it shows us how we are all guardians, and we are all thieves.