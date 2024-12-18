‘Mehroon’: A new play about love and longing

Your work in the past has been deeply political. Mehroon is a play about love. How do the two come together in a piece like this?

If love is deeply personal, it is political as well. To talk about love today is to resist a world characterised by hate, to push against a culture of narcissism and selfishness, and to deny love’s demise in cynical times. In my director’s note on Mehroon, I share 15 questions on love for everyone: When did you first fall in love? When did you last fall in love? Do you fall in love often? Why is everyone so shy about love? Why do we love watching movies on love? What did your father say about love? And your grandmother? Why do poets talk so much about love? Do we fall or rise in love? How far is longing from love?…So on and so forth.