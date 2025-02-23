‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ review: Tepid triangle

Prabhleen Dhillon (Bhumi Pednekar) is that character who is extra in every way, evoking a block-at-first-sight reaction. Yet, she manages to entrap the benign and considerate Ankur Chadha (Arjun Kapoor). It’s a heady courtship that leads to a spontaneous and grand marriage proposal. Ankur works as a broker at his father’s real estate firm but hardly does any work, mostly drinking and discussing his unduly complicated relationships with his best friend, Rehaan (Harsh Gujral).

Writer-director Mudassar Aziz's romantic comedy, as the catchy title suggests, is a love triangle. However, a doctor treating Ankur's ex-wife Prabhleen's retrograde amnesia describes it more fittingly as a love circle. Her partial memory loss has brought Prabhleen back to a time before her marriage to Ankur went belly up, erasing the fact that they are divorced. This makes it difficult for her to accept that Ankur has moved on and is now in a committed relationship with Antara Khanna (Rakul Preet Singh). Prabhleen wants Ankur back, but Ankur is still traumatised by their toxic relationship. While the script deals with the impact and contribution of each of the aggrieved in a divorce with some sensitivity, it brushes over Ankur's chauvinism, as evidenced by his reaction to Prabhleen's career, for example. Even after hearing the details that led to the divorce, working woman Antara somehow doesn't register a red flag here.

If things weren’t just getting silly now, they get stupider when Prabhleen and her family, along with an alleged current boyfriend (Aditya Seal), are invited to join Ankur and Antara’s wedding festivities in Scotland. A collection of seasoned supporting actors is given a handful of dialogues (Anita Raj, Kanwaljit Singh, and Dino Morea play Antara’s family members, while Shakti Kapoor and Kavita Kapoor play Ankur’s parents) as they unwittingly become part of the manipulation and competition that unfolds between Antara and Prabhleen.

By the time she reaches Scotland, Pednekar goes full Fatal Attraction. Her scheming pulls the more composed Antara down to a base level of game-playing. In their tug of war, Ankur’s own wishes and emotions are overlooked.

While it is easier to choose between team Antara and team Prabhleen, there is very little to attract one to team Ankur. Pednekar’s enthusiastic performance is over the top at times, overly balanced by Singh’s too measured and muted Antara. Out of the morass of this tepid script and storytelling, Arjun Kapoor stays tonally true to the character of a man-child who is willing to correct his missteps. The drama in Mere Husband Ki Biwi is heightened, but not punchy, and the few and flat gags just don’t land.