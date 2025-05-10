‘Mezok’: A play featuring six actors and a shapeshifting table

Actor-director Jyoti Dogra’s penchant for using objects in her productions dates back to 2014 when she worked with a table and chair for a short performance in Japan. “I started working with it, climbing on it. When you stand on a table, you are a different—a changed—person," she says. In her previous award-winning production, Black Hole, she used a sheet in a big way. But it all began with a wooden stool that broke mid-rehearsal. “If that hadn’t happened, Black Hole would have been a different play." And now, the table returns in her latest play, Mezok, as well.

Dogra is best known for her solo work like Notes on Chai, Black Hole, and recently, Maas. But this is the first time that she has traded an actor’s role for the director’s seat in an ensemble piece featuring six actors and a shapeshifting table. They take you on a journey across mountains and towering malls, through stories of desire and longing, frequently interrupted by bureaucracy and fate. Dogra has little interest in linear stories or narratives or, for that matter, in language in its literal sense. But she uses some form of all three to give her piece its unmistakable rhythm.

She began Mezok, which was earlier named Mez (table in Hindi), with no idea or theme in mind. All she had was an image of six actors walking on a table. “You begin with nothing and stay in the nothingness till the end. That allows things to change," she says. Siddharth Sirohi of Baro Design was roped in to design the formidable piece of furniture straight out of Dogra’s imagination. “I had told him that the table must look like a tree had been uprooted. It must reflect in the texture. And indeed, Siddharth’s table is made of old teak. It has a certain coarseness," she says.

Her characters in the play, though, are rootless—in search of homes, lives, and connection. Dogra chooses to layer textured moments and images that can unlock something deeper in the audience. Despite the devised nature of the play, the lines are poignant and often stop just short of being poetic. Dogra’s extensive exercise in elimination ensures that discomfort, not beauty, takes precedence.

Also read: 6 events you must check out this Mother’s Day weekend