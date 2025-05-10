‘Mezok’: A play featuring six actors and a shapeshifting table

This is how the idea of the fictitious mountain Mezok was born. It helped that two of the cast members (Ambika Kamal and Tsering Lhamo) came from the hills. The group discovered and developed many ideas, and eventually distilled them down to longing for different lives, and homes. The central characters are all named Pavitra Kumar and have the same distinguishing features. The first, a driver from Delhi, dreams of a life in Alberta, Canada. The second makes the move from the mountains to Mumbai to work as a watchman in a glitzy new mall. The third accompanies an army battalion as a porter in high-altitude conditions. A fleeting fourth, Pavitra Kumar, a corporate slave, visits the mountains in search of peace. He dreams of quitting his job, marrying a Pahadi girl, and becoming a potato farmer. The two hill women, though long for the men, live robust lives filled with labour and simple pleasures. The sixth member of the ensemble (the table) becomes the seat of every rendezvous. It stands tall when the lovers meet amid mountains, is dragged around when the women gossip while they labour, doubles up as a passport office, and turns into the door to a childhood home when a son comes calling on his estranged father. The under-shelf shapeshifts into different kinds of windows in an office and a home. It unlocks a new space for the actors to explore.