Always a newsmaker: The enigma of M.F. Husain

The Christie’s South Asian Modern and Contemporary Art team first learned of the painting over a decade ago when they received photos of it hanging at the Oslo University Hospital. It had been brought in 1954 by Norway-based Dr Leon Elias Volodarsky during his stint in New Delhi. His family later bequeathed the painting to the Oslo University Hospital. “Our jaws dropped when we saw it, and we knew we had to drop everything and go to see it in person. The reemergence of Gram Yatra—it hung, half forgotten, in a hos pital corridor in Oslo for years— presents a rare opportunity for scholars, institutions and collectors to engage with a masterpiece that has long been distant from the public spotlight," states Avari. The work adds another dimension to the understanding of Husain’s early career. “It highlights his commitment to defining what it meant to be a modern Indian artist — and, in turn, what modern Indian art meant to a nation that had only gained independence seven years earlier," he adds.