M.G. Vassanji traces the rise and fall of kingdoms in his new novel 'The Apparition'

“I wanted to show how an entire population reacts to change at that scale,” Vassanji says during an interview in Delhi. “Most ordinary people have some taboo behaviours that they frown upon. But they’re still regular folks, they’re not crazy and they adapt with the times. The real fanatics, the ones who refuse change no matter what, are a small slice of the population. You can observe this everywhere across eras. If you visited the South Asian diaspora in Toronto 25 years ago, for example, you would never see the kind of gay and lesbian representation that you do today. Delhi culture also changed with the Sultanate—people (especially the elite) started speaking Persian and Turkish, and so on.”