M.G. Vassanji traces the rise and fall of kingdoms in his new novel 'The Apparition'

Amir Hassan al-Shirazi, the narrator-protagonist is a Sufi poet, historian and intellectual who the Sultan himself has tasked with chronicling the history of his regime. In one scene, Hassan’s friend Nazar Ben Hakim, a dealer in rare books, manuscripts and antiquities, is arrested by Khilji’s clerics on suspicion of being a Baatini—a word used to describe Muslim groups that differentiate between an outer (zaahir) and an inner (baatin) meaning of Islamic scriptures. Vassanji, 76, was born in Kenya to Indian immigrant parents from one such community, the Khoja Ismailis.