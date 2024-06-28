What to watch this week: Kalki 2898 AD, A family affair and more

David Hinton pays tribute to Powell and Pressburger's partnership in a documentary, ‘A quiet place: day one’ the third instalment of the series and other titles to watch this week

Made in England: The films of Powell and Pressburger Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger made some of the greatest British films ever in the 1940s and 1950s: The Red Shoes, I Know Where I'm Going, The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp, Black Narcissus. This new documentary by David Hinton pays tribute to their partnership. It's hosted by their biggest fan, director Martin Scorsese. (MUBI)

A quiet place: day one This horror film is a prequel to A Quiet Place (2018), and the third instalment in the series. It follows a woman named Sam trying to survive an invasion by aliens with ultrasonic hearing. Michael Sarnoski writes and directs; series creator John Krasinski has a story credit. Joseph Quinn, Alex Wolff and Djimon Hounsou co-star. (In theatres)

Also read: What to watch this week: 'Inside Out 2', 'Chandu Champion' and more A family affair When Zara discovers that her boss, a Hollywood star, is in a relationship with her widowed mother, her life spins out of control. Zac Efron, Nicole Kidman and Joey King star in this romantic comedy. Directed by Richard LaGravenese, who, as the writer of The Bridges of Madison County and The Mirror has Two Faces, definitely knows his way around sweeping romances. (Netflix)

Kalki 2898 AD Set in the year 2898, this post-apocalyptic action film, which is releasing in both Telugu and Hindi, stars Prabhas as bounty hunter Bhairava, who lives in a city ruled by Supreme Yaskin (Kamal Haasan). Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, is rumoured to be one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. Its backers will be counting on the combined star power of Prabhas, Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. (In theatres)

