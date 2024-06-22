Fall under the spell of Powell and Pressburger

My own journey through Powell and Pressburger began a few years after started to become consumed by cinema. Their films weren’t part of the world cinema or classic cinema starter kits then (perhaps that has changed in the two decades since). I came to them initially through Criterion, and the raves of my friend, critic Jai Arjun Singh. I found a VCD of The Red Shoes in a Delhi music store; even in that cursed format it looked stunning. The 1948 Technicolor film is a charged look at the cost of true artistry, with dancer Victoria Page (ballerina Moira Shearer) torn between her love, Julian Craster (Marius Goring), and her demanding mentor, Boris Lermontov (Anton Walbrook). The ballet sequences are baroque and startling, yet even the quieter scenes have a mesmeric quality, like when Victoria and Julian are in a horse carriage by the sea in the dead of night, sensuously dozy after their wedding, the driver nodding off, Julian murmuring about a future scenario where he’ll think back on this moment and say, “We were, I remember, very much in love."