Korean director Bong Joon-ho returns after Parasite, perhaps the most significant Best Picture Oscar win of the last 25 years. His new sci-fi film is based on a 2022 novel by Edward Ashton, and stars Robert Pattinson as a "Expendable" on a space ship who’s “reprinted” after dangerous assignments. Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo co-star. (In theatres)
Netflix takes on another sprawling literary classic after One Hundred Years of Solitude. The Leopard was a 1958 novel by Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa, about an aristocratic family in 19th century Sicily. It was made into an acclaimed 1963 film by Luchino Visconti. Now it’s been adapted as a six-episode series. (Netflix)
During the covid lockdown in the UK, Sam Crane and Mark Oosterveen attempted a production of the Shakespeare play Hamlet in the video game Grand Theft Auto. The documentary Grand Theft Hamlet, directed by Crane and Pinny Grylls, is shot entirely within the video game. The film is sublimely weird, an interdisciplinary lark that shows how great art can find root anywhere. (MUBI)
One of the more acclaimed Marvel television ventures was Daredevil, which ran from 2015-18. Fans saw its gritty tone, violence and impressive action sequences as a welcome change of tone from the big screen MCU films. Cancelled after three seasons, the show has been revived and continued as the series Daredevil: Born Again, with most of the original cast returning. Charlie Cox stars as the blind crimefighter Daredevil, while Vincent D’Onofrio is the main antagonist, Kingpin. Also starring Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Michael Gandolfini and Jon Bernthal as The Punisher. Created by Dario Scardapane along with Matt Corman and Chris Ord. (Disney+ Hotstar)
