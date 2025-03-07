What to watch this week: ‘Mickey 17’, ‘Grand Theft Hamlet’ and more

Mickey 17 Korean director Bong Joon-ho returns after Parasite, perhaps the most significant Best Picture Oscar win of the last 25 years. His new sci-fi film is based on a 2022 novel by Edward Ashton, and stars Robert Pattinson as a "Expendable" on a space ship who’s “reprinted” after dangerous assignments. Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo co-star. (In theatres)

A still from ’The Leopard’.

The Leopard Netflix takes on another sprawling literary classic after One Hundred Years of Solitude. The Leopard was a 1958 novel by Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa, about an aristocratic family in 19th century Sicily. It was made into an acclaimed 1963 film by Luchino Visconti. Now it’s been adapted as a six-episode series. (Netflix)

A still from ’Grand Theft Hamlet’.

Grand Theft Hamlet During the covid lockdown in the UK, Sam Crane and Mark Oosterveen attempted a production of the Shakespeare play Hamlet in the video game Grand Theft Auto. The documentary Grand Theft Hamlet, directed by Crane and Pinny Grylls, is shot entirely within the video game. The film is sublimely weird, an interdisciplinary lark that shows how great art can find root anywhere. (MUBI)

A still from ’Daredevil: Born Again’.

