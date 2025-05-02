Lounge
Are microdramas the next big thing?
Suchin Mehrotra 7 min read 02 May 2025, 03:56 PM IST
SummaryThe next streaming war could be vertical. Microdramas, snacky and easy to produce, are catching on
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
What do Sasural Murder Ka, Gumshuda Billionaire and Arabpati Ka Badla have in common? They’re all microdramas, a new digital storytelling sensation that has spawned a multi-billion dollar industry. These are addictive, professionally-produced, vertically-shot series designed for mobile viewing, with each title comprising of 50-100 episodes of around a minute each—roughly the length of a feature film.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less