Are microdramas the next big thing?

SO BAD IT’S GOOD

“The reason people are getting hooked is because it’s mindless watching," Surana admits. “They don’t have to think about the story. The shows have to be so soapy, so melodramatic and so jumpy that it gives you that dopamine hit. That’s it". He’s not wrong. Watching several of the Indian originals on Kuku TV, what first struck me was the tackiness of the production and the stiff, awkward actors, many of whom seemed to be doing little more than reciting their lines. But even at their most cringey, the best ones are inescapably addictive and, whether ironically or otherwise, keep you curious about where things are headed and where the next unhinged twist might come from. The experience is not unlike that of watching a silly Instagram reel, except here you’re not swiping to another random video but the next in the series.