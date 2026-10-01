Mike Flanagan's stellar career in horror isn't built on jump scares

Towards the very beginning of the first episode, “Steven Sees a Ghost”, Flanagan crafts a lovely wide shot of the bedroom shared by twins Nellie and Luke, even as Nellie screams loudly in the middle of the night, bringing one of the older kids, Steven, into the bedroom. The children, especially Steven, are the principal subjects of this shot but thanks to the precise lighting and Flanagan’s artful framing of the shot, we see the bedroom in all its creepy glory, all ornate windows and full-length mirrors. The prominent straight lines, ribbed vaults and heavy doors show us classic Gothic-style architecture. Having established the contours of this room, Flanagan then treats us to our first glimpse of the “Bent-Neck Lady” (the source of Nellie’s nightmare) shortly afterwards, looming in the negative space behind Nellie as she sleeps. The sixth episode of the show, “Two Storms”, is designed to look like a continuous single-take shot—in reality, Flanagan stitched together five long shots, including a meticulous 17-minute one.