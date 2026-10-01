Mike Flanagan's stellar career in horror isn't built on jump scares

There is a wholly understandable amount of remake/sequel fatigue in the median viewer. Every now and then, however, a writer or director’s creative footprint is such it overpowers the aforementioned fatigue. It’s why I’m really excited for the new Carrie miniseries, based on the 1974 Stephen King novel of the same name, releasing on Amazon Prime next week.
Mike Flanagan is one of the most original voices in horror film and TV in the last decade. For Netflix, the prolific American writer-director has developed limited series like The Haunting of Hill House (2018), Midnight Mass (2021) and The Fall of the House of Usher (2023). In roughly the same time-frame he has also directed well-received theatrical horror films like Hush (2016), Before I Wake (2016), Gerald’s Game (2017) and Doctor Sleep (2019), with an Exorcist sequel lined up for 2027.
Flanagan is known for his elegant usage of negative space (everything in a shot that’s not the “subject”), uninterrupted long takes and an aversion to jump scares. He approaches his scripts as though they were regular human dramas as opposed to fantastical stories featuring ghosts and monsters. An example of all these artistic choices is the opening scene of The Haunting of Hill House, loosely based on the 1959 Shirley Jackson novel. The series follows the five Crain siblings as adults, as they recall the tragic events of their childhood at Hill House.
Towards the very beginning of the first episode, “Steven Sees a Ghost”, Flanagan crafts a lovely wide shot of the bedroom shared by twins Nellie and Luke, even as Nellie screams loudly in the middle of the night, bringing one of the older kids, Steven, into the bedroom. The children, especially Steven, are the principal subjects of this shot but thanks to the precise lighting and Flanagan’s artful framing of the shot, we see the bedroom in all its creepy glory, all ornate windows and full-length mirrors. The prominent straight lines, ribbed vaults and heavy doors show us classic Gothic-style architecture. Having established the contours of this room, Flanagan then treats us to our first glimpse of the “Bent-Neck Lady” (the source of Nellie’s nightmare) shortly afterwards, looming in the negative space behind Nellie as she sleeps. The sixth episode of the show, “Two Storms”, is designed to look like a continuous single-take shot—in reality, Flanagan stitched together five long shots, including a meticulous 17-minute one.