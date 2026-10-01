Mike Flanagan's stellar career in horror isn't built on jump scares

There is a wholly understandable amount of remake/sequel fatigue in the median viewer. Every now and then, however, a writer or director’s creative footprint is such it overpowers the aforementioned fatigue. It’s why I’m really excited for the new Carrie miniseries, based on the 1974 Stephen King novel of the same name, releasing on Amazon Prime next week.
There is a wholly understandable amount of remake/sequel fatigue in the median viewer. Every now and then, however, a writer or director’s creative footprint is such it overpowers the aforementioned fatigue. It’s why I’m really excited for the new Carrie miniseries, based on the 1974 Stephen King novel of the same name, releasing on Amazon Prime next week.
Mike Flanagan is one of the most original voices in horror film and TV in the last decade. For Netflix, the prolific American writer-director has developed limited series like The Haunting of Hill House (2018), Midnight Mass (2021) and The Fall of the House of Usher (2023). In roughly the same time-frame he has also directed well-received theatrical horror films like Hush (2016), Before I Wake (2016), Gerald’s Game (2017) and Doctor Sleep (2019), with an Exorcist sequel lined up for 2027.
Mike Flanagan is one of the most original voices in horror film and TV in the last decade. For Netflix, the prolific American writer-director has developed limited series like The Haunting of Hill House (2018), Midnight Mass (2021) and The Fall of the House of Usher (2023). In roughly the same time-frame he has also directed well-received theatrical horror films like Hush (2016), Before I Wake (2016), Gerald’s Game (2017) and Doctor Sleep (2019), with an Exorcist sequel lined up for 2027.
Flanagan is known for his elegant usage of negative space (everything in a shot that’s not the “subject”), uninterrupted long takes and an aversion to jump scares. He approaches his scripts as though they were regular human dramas as opposed to fantastical stories featuring ghosts and monsters. An example of all these artistic choices is the opening scene of The Haunting of Hill House, loosely based on the 1959 Shirley Jackson novel. The series follows the five Crain siblings as adults, as they recall the tragic events of their childhood at Hill House.
Towards the very beginning of the first episode, “Steven Sees a Ghost”, Flanagan crafts a lovely wide shot of the bedroom shared by twins Nellie and Luke, even as Nellie screams loudly in the middle of the night, bringing one of the older kids, Steven, into the bedroom. The children, especially Steven, are the principal subjects of this shot but thanks to the precise lighting and Flanagan’s artful framing of the shot, we see the bedroom in all its creepy glory, all ornate windows and full-length mirrors. The prominent straight lines, ribbed vaults and heavy doors show us classic Gothic-style architecture. Having established the contours of this room, Flanagan then treats us to our first glimpse of the “Bent-Neck Lady” (the source of Nellie’s nightmare) shortly afterwards, looming in the negative space behind Nellie as she sleeps. The sixth episode of the show, “Two Storms”, is designed to look like a continuous single-take shot—in reality, Flanagan stitched together five long shots, including a meticulous 17-minute one.
The aversion to jump scares can be seen across Midnight Mass as well as Flanagan’s earlier film, Hush (2016), a crisp 80-minute slasher movie where Maddie Young (Kate Siegel, Flanagan’s wife and frequent collaborator), a deaf-mute writer of horror fiction, is stalked by a mask-wearing serial killer (John Gallagher Jr.) trying to break into her home. The many confrontations between Maddie and the killer are not presented as jump scares—indeed, in a pointed gesture towards this choice, the killer slowly and deliberately unmasks behind a glass door after Maddie writes on her door, “Didn’t see face, won’t tell the police”. Flanagan’s disdain for jump scares became such that in his 2022 series The Midnight Club, the pilot episode featured 21 jump scares across a 58-minute runtime; a Guinness World Record for scripted television. Flanagan later stated this was a direct response to studio executives badgering him for conventional scares.
Flanagan’s plots revolve around themes of trauma (Absentia, Before I Wake), addiction (Doctor Sleep) and familial dysfunction (The Fall of the House of Usher). He has a far more compassionate view of organised religion than is typically seen in modern horror. Midnight Mass represents the culmination of these recurring themes. The lives of a remote, devout Catholic island community are upended by the arrival of a mysterious priest, Father Paul Hill (Hamish Linklater). There’s a recovering addict and lapsed Catholic, a conservative zealot, a grieving, liberal Muslim sheriff, and a host of others embodying themes of family discord, doubt and faith, despair and deliverance.
Father Hill’s weekly sermons give Flanagan the chance to deploy one of his favorite narrative tools, the dramatic monologue. Several Flanagan monologues have gone viral in the last 5-6 years, like the one delivered by Bruce Greenwood, who plays Roderick Usher, the pharma-tycoon patriarch in The Fall of the House of Usher. In Flanagan’s re-imagined version of the Edgar Allan Poe short story, the narrative is centred around the titular Usher family, which was inspired by the real-life Sackler family (the American owners of Purdue Pharma). In a scene where Roderick Usher is talking to his longtime nemesis, a US State Attorney, the former says that when life hands you lemons, you do not in fact make lemonade, which leads into a memorable rant about capitalism.
Flanagan is highly skilled at adapting literary classics and having them address 21st century concerns. The previews of Carrie suggest he’s using the original story to deliver his own commentary on issues like contemporary Catholicism (and its political footprint), home-schooling, internet bullying and body-shaming. Flanagan has established himself as a reliable and prolific horror creator. I can’t wait to see what he’s created from the bones of this classic horror novel.
Aditya Mani Jha is a Delhi-based writer.
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