Mike Flanagan's stellar career in horror isn't built on jump scares

Mike Flanagan is one of the most original voices in horror film and TV in the last decade. For Netflix, the prolific American writer-director has developed limited series like The Haunting of Hill House (2018), Midnight Mass (2021) and The Fall of the House of Usher (2023). In roughly the same time-frame he has also directed well-received theatrical horror films like Hush (2016), Before I Wake (2016), Gerald’s Game (2017) and Doctor Sleep (2019), with an Exorcist sequel lined up for 2027.