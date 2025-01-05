Lounge Fiction Special: ‘The many lives of a leaf’ by Uddipana Goswami

Before the leaf plunged into the air and floated away with the wind, it was what the tree was, it lived where the tree stood, it swayed how the other leaves swayed. It was attached to the branch, the bole, the root, the ground. The life of the leaf was a good one, with kith and kin, dancing and joy, feeding and feasting on the sun, the air, the soil. But it was a restless leaf; its thoughts travelled where it could not, it longed to follow its thoughts in the wind, through the world. Sometimes, it revelled in the solidity of the tree that kept it from straying, from doing the things that a leaf wasn’t meant to be doing—like wandering alone and aimlessly in the world. At other times, it felt it stayed rooted, absolutely grounded, only because it could not leave.

When the leaf had erupted in the Spring from the bark of the tree, it was a lime green speck that kept reaching for the sun, soaking it in, growing into its fullest and greenest every day. Watching it grow, it was told by the leaves older than itself that this was the one life it had. And that this one life was meant to be in the service of the tree, making it stronger every day, helping it survive the battles that it fought every day for the sake of every leaf and every branch that constituted its organic body. When the leaf asked who this battle was against, it was informed that the enemy was anyone who was not the tree or of the tree. The leaf found this cryptic. Being a small inconsequential leaf in a forest full of leaves, it decided to accept the elders’ words. But all through the Summer of its life, it remained dissatisfied. It knew it could not find the answers it sought among its leafy kin: they had decided it was not their battle to lead; they only watched from their perch and accepted that the war was inevitable, immutable, ongoing. It did not know where to look for the answers, but it also could not accept that this was the only life it had in which to look for the answers that were probably, simultaneously, seeking out the questioner and the right questions.

Growing less green every day on the tree that grew more gnarly with the season, the leaf kept wondering about other lives and afterlives. The more it thought, the more it started having trouble following the familiar patterns of behaviour that were expected of it as one leaf among many leaves. If the wind wanted all the leaves of the tree to bend toward the east and do a little flutter, it would find itself turning south-west and clumsily thrashing around without any rhythm or cadence. In the music of the moment, then, it would be the discordant note that didn’t really disturb anyone drastically—since it was a small, inconsequential little leaf anyway—but it would still annoy the wind and the tree and the other leaves moderately, and make them frown disapprovingly. Their frowns, in turn, mildly irritated the leaf and though still firmly attached to the branch and the bole and the root and the ground, it felt more detached from its tree every passing day. It found itself looking forward to Fall, for that was when they said its life would end. It waited for Fall because it refused to believe in the finality of their words and decided to determine for itself the measure and meaning of its own life.

When Fall arrived, the leaf waited to die into a new life. But as days passed and it still remained attached to the tree, it started doubting itself, its own beliefs. When the doubt started turning into despondence, the leaf decided it was time to take a leap of faith.

When the leaf dived into the air one Fall day, it thought it had started a new life. It breathed a deep breath and thought it had never breathed freer, even though it had breathed all its life in the open air of the forest under the open sky. As it launched itself into space, it thought it felt an inaudible snap spread through its veins, infusing its yellowing skin with an energy that matched the brilliant glow of the distant dying sun. Disengaging from the tree after feeling detached from it for so long felt like the start of a new

life it could create for itself and not—as it had been led to believe—the end of the only one granted by the tree.

FALL

If only the leaf knew that hidden in the freedom there is always the pain.

The emptiness, where nothing holds meaning, holds the pain of the earth. The earth, which carries the weight of small, inconsequential leaves as much as the burden of mighty, majestic trees, has long since made peace with itself. This is the peace that brings it stability, grace, and the ability to embrace Winter after Fall after Summer after Spring and yet, to go on giving and receiving, turning and churning, and living even as it lay dying a little every day. But it had felt the pain once, deeply, intensely, down to its very core. The pain was all it had felt for a long, long time. It had fretted and fumed and quite nearly forgotten that it could let go: that the pain could stay for only as long as it held on to it.

It had taken the earth a few centuries of bristling and bruising, mourning and praying, hurting and healing, creating new life over and over that would die over and over and still renew itself endlessly, before it realised that the peace it sought was ingrained in the pain; that it was, in itself, both the peace and the pain. That was the time when it let go, and the pain was released into the emptiness above, where the wind ferried it across its back. Sometimes the pain revisited the earth, the earth embraced it but always knew that it had to release the pain again and again, back into the custody of the wind. Now, the earth chose to house only the peace in its deep recesses. Meanwhile, the pain travelled freely across the world, visiting those that needed its presence, whether they sought it out themselves or were found by it.

Perhaps the leaf needed to know the presence of pain, for the pain found it as it drifted through the air, away from its familiar surroundings. Perhaps the journey to peace is always through pain. Or perhaps not. How was the leaf to know? It was small and inconsequential; smaller than the tree, and definitely inconsequential compared to the size and significance of the earth that birthed it. If there was a larger design—if the leaf was meant to fit into a larger scheme or theme that guided the earth and secured its place in the universe—it was too caught up in its pain to conjecture or contemplate.

Unmoored, the leaf flew hither and thither. It had found the freedom it had longed for when it was attached to the branch, the bole, the root, the ground. This freedom allowed it to wander around, alone and aimlessly, anywhere. But wanderers are never really alone, are they? And wandering is never really aimless, is it? Pain is the wanderer’s companion, and wandering is the search for a place to shed the pain, bury it, leave it behind, so that the wanderer can finally emerge from the restless life. The leaf too felt the pain intensely in its yellowing, blackening heart, and did not know why. Being on its own, it did not have anyone to give it answers, convincing or unconvincing, acceptable or not.

Untethered, it had hoped never to look back at the life left behind. Unhindered by all ties, it had hoped to forge a new identity, turn into a new leaf (ha ha, it laughed darkly as it floated through the air and the thought breezed through its pores). Unaccompanied, it had wanted to hurtle through a new life that gave it new meaning, and a sense of belonging to its own self. It was surprised, then, that it sometimes longed for the intimacy it had shared (and not cherished) with the other leaves—green, patchy, wrinkly, or riddled with holes—on the branch of the ancient tree that had nurtured its slow rebellion. That rebellion had helped it break free, that freedom had not freed it from the pain of restlessness and longing.

Afloat in the emptiness above the earth and drifting more heavily with time, the leaf could see the ground advancing. For a moment it was filled with dread. It trembled: What if this is the end? What if I lived another life to end this life in the same meaninglessness? What if the pain follows me into the afterlife?

And it waited for the earth to gulp it.

WINTER

But the earth did not gulp it. It embraced the leaf, like it embraces the pain: giving it the space it needs, holding it tight enough to reassure, and loose enough to let it know that when it wants to, it can go. And that, of course, made the leaf want to stay, for never before had it felt such comfort. Though the Winter chill made the earth hard and dry to lie upon, the leaf could sense a warmth radiating up and out from its core, making it feel wanted, imagining itself, at last, at home. And for a while, this home sheltered the leaf from its pain.

Little did the leaf know, though, that home is for a little while, whether you want it to last or not. Meanwhile, the pain is forever, whether you want it to go away or not. For the leaf, in its first life, staying at home was painful. So it left. But the heart always needs a home, which is why, having left one home behind, the leaf longed for another. The pain followed it as it searched for a new home.

Then the leaf thought it found one in the cold embrace of the earth. Because, as it reasoned with no one in particular, home is where you feel free to stay or go. And as it reasoned thus, the small, inconsequential leaf felt small no more.

How I have grown, it thought, from a restless leaf to a thinking thing that thought itself out of its tepid, torpid existence! And for a while, it revelled in its newfound awareness of the mysteries and the meanings of life and the universe.

If home is where happiness is, it is also where pain visits, ever and anon. For joy and sorrow, happiness and pain, are siblings connected at birth and inseparable, always. If you are wise like the earth, you will hug the happiness and welcome the pain when it comes, but never hold on to either. But if you are a small leaf that realises now that it was never inconsequential, yet not as wise as the earth that cradles it, you will probably need to live through a few more lives—like the earth itself has done—before you can admit to yourself that there is no place like home.

And so, when the winter rain came, it brought with it the pain, again. Tup, tap, tip, sip, sip, sip, the raindrops fell and filled the leaf with an immense sadness. It did not know where this sorrow came from, for it thought it had finally found happiness. Was that joy an illusion? Or did the leaf just not know how to hold on to happiness? Did it not deserve to be joyful and happy after all? Lying on the rain-dampened ground, the leaf shed the last of its tears even as it strained to hear the humming of the earth against its decaying flesh. Once, it felt a raggedy pebble rub against its disintegrating skin and welcomed the physical hurt. Anything was preferable to the darkness that was descending upon its soul. And it is the soul that hurts the most, never the body; for the flesh can heal but the soul remembers.

Ah, but sometimes the soul also forgets, does it not? Momentarily, perhaps, but all the same. It only takes a moment of seeing the sun peeking from behind the winter clouds, shining upon the raindrops lying listlessly on the browning grass, trying to break them each into many multicoloured rainbows, to forget about the unbearable weight of being a wandering soul. But soon, the pain returns, because the sun never really succeeds, does it, even though it never gives up? The dull skies close upon it and hide it behind clouds that shroud, once again, the elusive warmth of the Winter afternoon. And the soul awakens into pain, again.

But I can choose to be the Winter sun, can I not? The leaf pondered. I too can shine through my pain.

And so, clutching on to the last benign beams of a sun that had once scorched with its intensity but was now at the mercy of the wind and the clouds, the leaf chose to forget its sadness and cling to the shreds of happiness it had known in its many different lives. It takes an immense effort to shed the sorrows etched upon a soul by several lifetimes of being pursued by pain. But the small leaf, that felt inconsequential no more, was determined not to be dragged into the abyss where consciousness ends and the pain takes over. It took every ounce of hope it had left in its veins—its flesh had now decayed and merged with the earth—to pull itself away from the edge of oblivion.

I will be happier, the leaf resolved. I will make peace, it said, as it thought itself into its last life.

SPRING

Is it a life if you live only in your consciousness, when your body and bones and muscles and veins have withered away? Well, the leaf thought, so perhaps, then it was—alive, a life.

As the leaf watched its veins gradually mix with the surrounding mud that was slowly parting here and there to allow new seeds to sprout white sprouts that would turn green and brown and big and would then die and decay and return to the earth, it thought it should make peace with itself and its tree and the other leaves on that tree and the earth and the pain that had been so much a part of the many lives it had carved for itself.

It remembered the battle that the tree waged and wished the elder leaves had tried to uncover where it had begun. The tree is allies with all that is light and love. If it fights back, it must be against the dark, it thought, trying to recall who the other leaves said the enemy was. They hadn’t. Perhaps, it thought, they really couldn’t. Some enemies are nameless and faceless.

It still bristled at the memory of being told not to ask too many questions. Maybe I didn’t ask the right folks the right questions, it thought. Maybe I should have asked the tree about the enemy within and the enemy without, and about the war with no end. Maybe I should have asked why it was a war and not a journey, or an exploration. Perhaps I would have, had I been more curious and openly rebellious, rather than being only mildly and timidly different.

Now that it thought of it, the leaf didn’t really know if it had been rebellious at all. It had been a restless leaf that sometimes wanted to stay rooted, but mostly longed to follow its thoughts in the wind, through the world. Do wild thoughts count as resistance? Will they remember my rebellions if they all happened in my mind and I didn’t really inconvenience anyone, or aggravate them, and only charted a path that I travelled on my own?

Perhaps the earth will, it hoped. It did accept me for me. It took me in and gave me joy.

What did I do, though, the leaf asked, to alleviate the pain of the earth and bring solace to it? For as it had lain listening to the humming of the earth in the winter of its life, the leaf had sensed the pain that revisited the earth and tormented it every now and then. And yet, its own intense pain had occupied so much of its being that it could not hold space for the pain of the earth. This realisation brought with it a kindness that the leaf had never extended to itself or to those around it. As it forgave itself, it felt a peace it had never felt before. In this peace, it embraced the pain. The pain felt like a friend, as did the earth.

In its last moments, as it merged itself with the consciousness of the earth, it asked the earth: Is it the meaning of a tormented life to live in pain and slowly fade away, nursing the pain in every vein?? And yet, to do it calmly, knowingly, because if it wasn’t a fallen leaf that drowned itself in the earth and insinuated itself into the sorrows of the earth, what would prepare the ground for new life and new love?

The earth smiled.

Uddipana Goswami is a writer and peace researcher whose most recent book is The Women Who Would Not Die.